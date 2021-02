Murray notched 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight steals and four assists across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Warriors.

Murray posted a career-high eight steals and ended just two steals away from posting a triple-double. One of the best rebounding guards in the league and a triple-double menace on a nightly basis, Murray might not score more than 25 points on a regular basis, but he remains a valuable piece due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet with ease.