Vassell recorded 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Vassell led all Spurs players in scoring and steals while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and hauling in a half-dozen rebounds in a well-rounded performance. Vassell has boosted San Antonio's offense as of late, surpassing the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings. He has posted at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in four appearances.