Vassell closed Thursday's 107-101 win over the Heat with 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes.

Vassell has played well in his adjusted role, as the veteran is more accustomed to logging time at the wing during his career. It's unclear how the lineup will shake down once De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) makes his return, but the likely result is a slide to forward for Vassell, and a corresponding move for Harrison Barnes to the four. The return of Jeremy Sochan (wrist) will also shake things up, but Vassell won't be affected.