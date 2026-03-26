Vassell logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

Vassell bounced back from the six-point dud he delivered in the win over the Heat on Monday and posted his best scoring mark since he delivered 20 points against the Clippers on March 16. Vassell's game-to-game numbers have been a bit inconsistent, and that has hurt his fantasy upside across the board. The veteran wing is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game since the beginning of March while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.