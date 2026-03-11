Vassell contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 win over the Celtics.

Vassell was coming off a five-point dud in the win over the Rockets on March 8, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered his best scoring mark of the last four games. Vassell has started every game since the All-Star break, but the inconsistency in his numbers has limited his fantasy upside a bit. He's averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game since the break, although the efficiency is worthy of highlighting -- he's making 50.9 percent of his shots and 48.6 percent of his threes in that span.