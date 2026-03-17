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Vassell has left ankle soreness and will not play Tuesday against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this could simply be a maintenance day to manage the soreness. Vassell had 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Clippers. Dylan Harper, who is questionable with his calf issue, could be more involved if he gets the green light to play.

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