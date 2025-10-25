Harper amassed 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

The 2nd overall pick did not have an efficient night from the field, but managed 13 points overall by draining all six of his free throws. In 26 minutes of play, Harper still provided decent rebound and assist totals, plus one steal on defense. The rookie will likely have up and down nights as he gets acclimated to the NBA, especially on a Spurs team with a bevy of options.