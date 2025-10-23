Harper produced 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 125-92 win over the Mavericks.

Harper's workload wasn't massive by any means, but his usage rate of 34.9 percent certainly was, as he was second on the team behind Victor Wembanyama 36.6 percent) by that metric. At least while De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) is sidelined, Harper appears to be the sixth man in this rotation, but the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft looked very smooth in his debut and the team may find it hard to keep him off the court.