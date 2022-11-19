Poeltl (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's affair with the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Poeltl was added to the injury report Friday due to right knee soreness, joining Devin Vassell (ankle) as questionable. Considering Saturday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set for the Spurs, the team could opt to be cautious with Poeltl. If that were to be the case, Charles Bassey and Gorgui Dieng would be in line for expanded minutes.
