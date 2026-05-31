Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Lethal from deep in Game 7 win

Champagnie recorded 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during the Spurs' 111-103 win over the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

Champagnie entered Saturday's game having gone 6-for-14 from three over the last two games of the series. He brought the hot hand to Game 7 to lead both teams in three-point makes to finish as the Spurs' second-leading scorer behind Victor Wembanyama (22 points). Champagnie has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games and will end the Western Conference Finals having averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 33.9 minutes per game. Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place Wednesday in San Antonio, when the Spurs welcome in the Knicks.