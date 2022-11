Johnson (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson was sidelined for Thursday's contest due to an ankle injury, but he's expected to return to action Saturday. Across 14 appearances, the fourth-year forward has averaged 22.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.