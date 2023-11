Johnson (wrist) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson was listed as questionable in San Antonio's previous contest due to left wrist soreness, so his upgraded injury tag suggests he is progressing in his recovery. With Devin Vassell (groin) doubtful, Johnson and Victor Wembanyama will likely be the focal points of the Spurs' offense Wednesday.