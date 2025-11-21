Kornet accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 victory over Atlanta.

Despite the absence of Victor Wembanyama (calf), Kornet hasn't been able to capitalize on his newfound opportunity after a great start to the campaign. Over his last two starts, Kornet produced just 2.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.5 steals in 24.0 minutes per contest. His opportunity in the short term is massive, so it's not a bad idea for fantasy managers to keep rolling the dice on him.