This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Spurs' Mason Plumlee: Out for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Plumlee (reconditioning) won't play Monday in Detroit.
Plumlee has yet to play for the Spurs after inking a 10-day deal with the club on Feb. 17, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Toronto. Plumlee is not expected to have a significant role with the Spurs.