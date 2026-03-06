site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Mason Plumlee: Unavailable for Friday
Plumlee (reconditioning) is not available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Plumlee has yet to be cleared to make his San Antonio debut as he continues to build up his conditioning.
