Mamukelashvili notched eight points (4-5 FG), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 14 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 loss to the Jazz.

Mamukelashvili logged double-digit minutes for just the seventh time this season, scoring eight points with a pair of steals. It's been another season of disappointment for Mamukelashvili, typically used sparingly off the bench. While he is not worth rostering at this point, managers should keep an eye on him, should Victor Wembanyama and/or Zach Collins miss any time down the stretch.