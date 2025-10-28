Castle registered 22 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-14 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over Toronto.

Castle continued his strong start to the season, having scored at least 13 points in all four games. Coming off an impressive rookie campaign, Castle has solidifed himself as a key piece of the starting unit. The eventual return of De'Aaron Fox from a hamstring injury is going to impact Castle in one way or another. Whether he remains in the starting lineup remains to be seen, although Julian Champagnie would be arguably the favorite to move to the bench.