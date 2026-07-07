Spurs' Tarris Reed: Double-doubles in loss

Reed racked up 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Monday's 88-84 California Classic Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Reed looked good in his return from a one-game layoff, leading the Spurs in rebounding and serving as one of the few San Antonio players to record a positive plus-minus rating in the defeat. Reed is an exciting young prospect, but it'll be tough for him to find meaningful minutes in his rookie season while the Spurs are at full strength.