Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Starting vs. Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama will start against the Jazz on Saturday, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.
After coming off the bench in six straight regular-season outings following a 12-game absence due to a calf strain, Wembanyama will return to the starting five. With the star big man back in the starting lineup, Luke Kornet is expected to slide to the second unit. It's unclear if Wembanyama will remain on a minutes restriction, though he was able to play 26 minutes in Thursday's win over the Thunder, during which he posted 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal off the bench.
