The Bucks traded Coffey and Cole Anthony to the Suns on Thursday in exchange for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Fresh off a season-high 16 points and back-to-back starts for the shorthanded Bucks, Coffey will get a change of scenery, marking his third team over the past two seasons. Given the backcourt depth in Phoenix, it's difficult to envision Coffey seeing meaningful playing time, but as long as Jalen Green (hip/hamstring) and Devin Booker (ankle) are sidelined, there are minutes to go around. Coffey can be considered questionable to suit up Saturday against the 76ers.