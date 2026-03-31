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Suns' Amir Coffey: Ruled out Tuesday
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1 min read
Coffey (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Tuesday marks a sixth consecutive absence with a left ankle sprain for Coffey. His next chance to return is Thursday, when the Suns face the Hornets in Charlotte.
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