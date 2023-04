Biyombo (knee) was wearing a knee brace in Wednesday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Biyombo missed Phoenix's regular-season finale due to a right knee contusion. However, his return to practice is a good sign for Sunday's playoff game versus the Clippers. If he is able to suit up, he will likely receive backup center minutes behind Deandre Ayton.