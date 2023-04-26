Biyombo contributed eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 victory over the Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Biyombo continues to play limited minutes off the bench, a role that is unlikely to change heading into the second round of the playoffs. Despite his reduced playing time, Biyombo still managed to rack up three blocks, impacting the game on the defensive end. The Nuggets also run a sizeable rotation, meaning Biyombo should once again serve as the primary backup behind Deandre Ayton.