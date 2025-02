Bol will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Bol will receive the starting nod for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign with Orlando. The big man is coming off a season-high 19 points in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets. Over his last five outings, Bol has averaged 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 15.0 minutes per contest.