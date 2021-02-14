Saric totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, four steals and a blocked shot over 20 minutes in Saturday's 120-111 victory over Philadelphia.

Saric returned Saturday following a 13-game absence, and he put up impressive numbers despite logging only 20 minutes of playing time. In addition to placing third on the team with 15 points, the veteran racked up four steals and four dimes. Moving forward, Saric figures to play a key bench role for a Suns team that has won five straight and currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference.