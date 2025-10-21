Booker (rest) will be available for Wednesday's season opener against Sacramento, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker missed the end of the preseason for rest purposes, but he's ready to roll for Opening Night. The superstar guard averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest in 75 regular-season games in 2024-25, and he should have even more ball-handling duties in the absence of Jalen Green (hamstring).