Allen finished with 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors.

It was the fifth time this season that Allen attempted 10 free throws in a game. He scored 12 of his 15 points in the first quarter and finished as the Suns' third-leading scorer behind Jalen Green (34 points) and Devin Booker (31 points). Friday was Allen's return from a one-game absence due to right knee injury management, and he'll likely continue to sit out of at least one game of back-to-back sets until the postseason.