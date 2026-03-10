Suns' Grayson Allen: Listed available Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Allen was a late addition to the injury report Sunday, and despite being listed as probable, he sat out during the win over Charlotte, which was surprising after he totaled 62 minutes during a back-to-back set earlier in the week. While Allen is cleared to play Tuesday, it's possible he sits out either Thursday in Indiana or Friday in Toronto as he continues to manage a knee issue.