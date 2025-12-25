site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-grayson-allen-remains-out-for-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Suns' Grayson Allen: Remains out for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Allen (knee) will not play during Friday's game against the Pelicans.
It will be a fourth straight absence for Allen. His next chance to suit up is Saturday, which is also against the Pelicans.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories