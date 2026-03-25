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Allen (knee) chipped in 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Allen was held out of the Suns' previous four games due to left knee injury management, and though he operated with a bit of a cap on his minutes in his return, the eight-year swingman was still able to provide fantasy managers with useful numbers in his return. Despite his strong showing Tuesday, Allen won't necessarily see a major uptick in his minutes moving forward, as Phoenix should soon get Dillon Brooks (hand) back from an extended absence and will need to find playing time for him.

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