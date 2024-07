Plumlee agreed to a one-year deal with the Suns on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Plumlee has bounced around the league throughout most of his career, and he'll be on the move again after agreeing to a short-term deal with Phoenix. He made 46 regular-season appearances (11 starts) with the Clippers last year and averaged 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. He'll attempt to bounce back with his new team but will likely have to settle for a depth role once again.