Bridges provided 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Lakers.

Bridges turned in one of his best performances of the season. He's been invaluable during Chris Paul (heel) and Cameron Johnson's (knee) absences. In November, Bridges is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 11 games.