Ighodaro (hip) didn't return to Wednesday's 124-83 loss to Portland, Duane Rankin reports. He finished with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes.

Ighodaro came off the bench Wednesday. He was having a productive night, though it came to an end due to a right hip injury suffered toward the end of the first half. This isn't a new issue for the 24-year-old, so it won't improve his chances of suiting up for Saturday's meeting with the Warriors. With Mark Williams (shoulder) out indefinitely, Khaman Maluach will presumably remain the starting center for the foreseeable future. The Suns may also need Ryan Dunn, Rasheer Fleming and Koa Peat to take on some minutes at the five.