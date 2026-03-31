Ighodaro had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 131-105 win over Memphis.

Ighodaro continues to provide strong production across the board for the Suns. He's put up 11 or more points in six of his last seven outings and is averaging 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals during this stretch. Ighodaro should remain in the starting lineup until Mark Williams (foot) is cleared to return.