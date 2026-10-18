Ighodaro (hip) signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Suns on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ighodaro proved to be a serviceable big man during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 22.0 minutes per contest across 82 appearances. He will be under contract through the 2030-31 season with the extension. Ighodaro has been dealing with hip soreness to close the preseason, but there haven't been any indications that it will keep him out for the regular season opener Wednesday.