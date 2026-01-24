Ighodaro provided eight points (4-7 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 27 minutes during Friday's 110-103 loss to the Hawks.

Ighodaro logged 22-plus minutes for the fourth time in his last five games and turned in an efficient performance Friday. The second-year center also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds after averaging just 3.0 boards per game over his previous eight outings. Additionally, he tallied multiple steals for the 11th time through 46 regular-season appearances (seven starts).