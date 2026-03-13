O'Neale totaled 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 win over the Pacers.

O'Neale has been absolutely locked in from three-point range of late and has drained at least three three-pointers in three of his last four games. His role on offense is limited to being a spot-up shooter beyond the arc, but he'll retain strong fantasy value as long as he remains hot. O'Neale is making 40.3 percent of his three-pointers in 11 games since the All-Star break.