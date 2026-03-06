This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Suns' Royce O'Neale: Iffy for Friday
O'Neale (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
O'Neale has some soreness in his right foot and could miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's been very quiet in recent outings and doesn't hold much fantasy appeal. Ryan Dunn could take on a larger role if O'Neale is unable to play.