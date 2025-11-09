O'Neale is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns will play a different starting lineup for the fifth time in 10 regular-season contests, and O'Neale will head to the bench after being part of the first unit in each of the last six contests. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in his three bench outings this season, although all three came between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.