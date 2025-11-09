O'Neale ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-103 win over the Clippers.

After starting the prior six games, O'Neale shifted back to the second unit Saturday but stayed productive. The veteran forward has drained multiple three-pointers in 10 straight games to begin the season regardless of his role, averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 boards, 3.6 threes, 23.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes a contest.