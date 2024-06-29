O'Neale is expected to sign a four-year, $44 million deal to return to the Suns when free agency officially opens July 6, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Suns acquired O'Neale on Feb. 8, and he averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals across 25.0 minutes in 30 regular-season games for the team. The 31-year-old also shot an efficient 37.6 percent from deep in that span. Even with Phoenix fizzling out in the playoffs with a first-round exit and the team having since replaced Frank Vogel as head coach with Mike Budenholzer, O'Neale is still viewed as a core rotational piece for the club heading into 2024-25.