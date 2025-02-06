Dunn left Wednesday's 140-109 loss to Oklahoma City after sustaining an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and did not return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn logged two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and five rebounds across 11 minutes before checking out of the game for good with 11:29 remaining in the final quarter. While his ankle injury doesn't appear to be too significant, Dunn should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup with Utah, which is the first leg of a back-to-back set for the Suns.