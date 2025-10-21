Dunn (rest) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After sitting out the preseason finale, Dunn will suit up to get the regular season underway. The Virginia product is coming off a decent rookie season with Phoenix, finishing the 2024-25 campaign averaging 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per game, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.