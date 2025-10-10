Wiggins tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and a steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 122-116 preseason win over the Hornets.

Wiggins will likely have a couple of starts in store while Chet Holmgren (shoulder) rides the pine in the preseason. Wiggins had a breakout year during his 2024-25 campaign, posting career-highs in points (12.0), rebounds (3.9) and assists (1.8). He also acted as a placeholder with the first unit for 26 games last season. Although the Thunder would prefer to keep him in the second unit, he's more than capable of stepping up if injuries begin to pile up.