Wiggins posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets.

The four three-pointers tied Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the team lead on the night. Wiggins has been the most productive member of the Hawks' second unit to begin 2026-27, averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 threes, 3.0 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.0 assists through three games while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 52.6 percent from long distance.

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