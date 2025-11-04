Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Added to injury report
Mitchell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a bilateral gluteal contusion.
Mitchell evidently picked up the injury at some point during Sunday's game against the Pelicans. The team will presumably monitor him closely leading up to tipoff before providing another update on his availability.
