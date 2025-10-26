Mitchell registered 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during the Thunder's 117-110 win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Mitchell had another nice game off the bench Saturday, leading the bench in scoring and the Thunder in assists while finishing third in rebounds behind Chet Holmgren (12) and Isaiah Hartenstein (10). Mitchell averaged just 16.6 minutes per game last season, but he has gotten an extended run early in the 2025-26 campaign due to the absences of Isaiah Joe (knee), Alex Caruso (concussion) and Jalen Williams (wrist).