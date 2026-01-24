Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Ruled out for Sunday
Mitchell (abdomen) won't play Sunday against the Raptors.
Mitchell will miss his second straight game with an abdominal strain, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Pelicans. Mitchell's minutes will likely be divvied up amongst Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort and Cason Wallace.
