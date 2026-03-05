site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Headed to locker room
Caruso went back to the locker room after appearing to tweak something in his left leg/hip, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Caruso got hit in the hip battling for a rebound and walked very gingerly to the locker room after checking out of the game. He should be considered questionable to return.
