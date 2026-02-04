Caruso (adductor) registered six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal in 19 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 128-92 win over the Magic.

After he had missed the Thunder's previous six games due to a right adductor strain, Caruso saw a relatively standard allotment of minutes off the bench in his return. The defensive-minded Caruso came up empty from downtown but was able to deliver one steal for fantasy managers that streamed him in for help in that category. Tuesday's contest was the first of a back-to-back set for the Thunder, so Caruso could be a candidate to rest Wednesday in San Antonio if the Oklahoma City medical staff wants to ease him back from the adductor injury.